CSM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,427 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,427 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $846.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $942.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $832.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.47.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

