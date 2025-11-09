Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 564.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,584 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

