Future Fund LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 33,038 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,501,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,228.04. This trade represents a 35.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $841,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,870.60. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 924,789 shares of company stock worth $59,515,499. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
