Future Fund LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Future Fund LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,370 shares of company stock worth $50,143,516. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $346.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

