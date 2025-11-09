Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Bought by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.