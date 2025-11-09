Analysts Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk sold 1,809,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $6,170,964.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,597,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,776,319.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 8,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 465,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,812.28. The trade was a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,221 shares of company stock valued at $214,467 and have sold 6,984,279 shares valued at $25,428,688. 47.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Precigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 410,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $4,755,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

PGEN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

