Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curat Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Corteva by 132.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

