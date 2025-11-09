Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,800.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 340.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $438.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $286.00 and a 1 year high of $456.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.01.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

