Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,718 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 61,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $162.44 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.