Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 853,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 203.1% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

