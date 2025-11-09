Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 466,242 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $2,820,764.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,621,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,282.45. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 2,179,808 shares of company stock worth $12,964,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 619,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $712.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

