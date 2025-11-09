Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.5714.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th.

Nuvation Bio Stock Down 6.3%

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 813.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Gary Hattersley sold 100,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 864,194 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 11.7% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 4,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 1,298,131 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 15.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,005,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

