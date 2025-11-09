Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13,350.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 84.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 409.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 24.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 83.2% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5%

OKE stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 75.74%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

