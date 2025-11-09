Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Kathleen I. Layton sold 4,214 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $27,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,981.76. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 565,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $4.74 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $266.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

