Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.8750.
SPHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment
Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance
SPHR opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $262.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.34 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sphere Entertainment Company Profile
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
Featured Stories
