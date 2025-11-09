646 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Bought by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,887,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,332,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,374,954.30. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $20,970,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.8%

MORN stock opened at $215.49 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $202.89 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.27 and a 200-day moving average of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.29 million.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

