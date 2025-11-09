Fonville Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Tesla by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Melius began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

TSLA opened at $429.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

