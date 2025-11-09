Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $93,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $214,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $602.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $719.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $736.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $469.24 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.71.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.88, for a total transaction of $3,569,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,813,456.96. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.74, for a total value of $7,137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,033,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,474,312.68. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock worth $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

