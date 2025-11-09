Fastenal Company $FAST Stock Holdings Lessened by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE cut its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DJE Kapital AG boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 398,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 189,047 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 125.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 110.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,419,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,005 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 108.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $382,050. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

