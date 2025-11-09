Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $253.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded DoorDash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $204.31 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total transaction of $10,295,187.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,527 shares of company stock valued at $218,129,954. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 284.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

