SouthState Corp Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

