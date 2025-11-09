Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 43 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NVR by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This represents a 74.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,075. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,242.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7,852.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7,610.13. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,376.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $130.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

