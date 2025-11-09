Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,046 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $514,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,987,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Hologic by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $80.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the sale, the director owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

