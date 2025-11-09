Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.55 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.