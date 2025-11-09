Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $99.27 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

