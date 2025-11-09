Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

