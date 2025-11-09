Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,913 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $42,986,992.02. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of BR stock opened at $221.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.33 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.