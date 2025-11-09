Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,722 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 179.8% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $180.12.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.