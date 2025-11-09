Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Stock Price

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDHC. Bank of America cut their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of SDHC opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.38). Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $262.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $195,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

