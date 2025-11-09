Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 6.4%

ASPN stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.85. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The firm had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $32,237.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 515.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 121,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 102,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

