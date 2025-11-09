Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,065 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $60,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,102,000 after purchasing an additional 503,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after buying an additional 2,899,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,165,000 after buying an additional 303,496 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,864,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,445,000 after buying an additional 163,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,154,000 after buying an additional 1,469,084 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $123.57 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

