Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,182,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,902,000 after buying an additional 377,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 639,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,859,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $137.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

