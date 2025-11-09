Huntington National Bank Acquires 6,676 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 333,800.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 246,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 692,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,487.52. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $833,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,055.44. The trade was a 26.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,657,424 shares of company stock worth $25,068,869. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $14.92 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.