Robin Leopold Sells 966 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alerian MLP ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Alerian MLP ETN has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4889 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETN

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETN by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETN during the first quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETN during the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETN by 44.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

