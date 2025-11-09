Robin Leopold Sells 966 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alerian MLP ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Alerian MLP ETN has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $33.40.
Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4889 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th.
Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETN
Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP ETN
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.