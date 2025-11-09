Rebecca Chambers Sells 7,000 Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,478. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.70 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 289.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23,936.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

