Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $388.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

