Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 155.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

