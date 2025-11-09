Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAUC. Wall Street Zen lowered Allied Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cormark raised shares of Allied Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allied Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Allied Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allied Gold Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Allied Gold stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -42.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73. Allied Gold has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Allied Gold had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 24.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAUC. Orion Resource Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allied Gold by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Gold by 1,824.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Allied Gold in the second quarter valued at about $13,169,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Gold by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter.

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

