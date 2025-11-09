Mike Rose Buys 10,000 Shares of Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.21 per share, with a total value of C$252,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 443,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,179,878.70. This trade represents a 2.31% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$25.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$29.51.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 362.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TPZ shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.70.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices.

