Huntington National Bank Buys 10,000 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated $TWIN

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 500,000.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.07% of Twin Disc worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Stock Up 5.7%

TWIN opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.60 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

