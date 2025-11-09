Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,944. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT opened at $170.96 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The company had revenue of ($5,136.05) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

