Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $167.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $222.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -126.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.