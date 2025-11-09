Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 919 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $226,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 51.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

