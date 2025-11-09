Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ferguson by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In related news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $249.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $252.52.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

