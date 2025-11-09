Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 17,579 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.16% of Black Hills worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKH. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The company had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

