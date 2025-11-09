Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,593 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 9.3%

PJAN opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

