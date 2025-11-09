Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 158.6% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $5,881,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 178.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 42,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,713,584.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,787,704.37. This represents a 17.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,942 shares of company stock worth $10,019,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CVLT opened at $127.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.45 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

About CommVault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.