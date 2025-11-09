Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

