Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,059 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March $BMAR

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,496.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 492,154 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 14.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 110.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BMAR opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

