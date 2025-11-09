FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 2,082.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $623,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,158 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in SEA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,388,516 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $442,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,219,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $420,140,000 after buying an additional 273,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 144.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,585,179 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $337,340,000 after buying an additional 1,528,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Arete cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 target price (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.66.

SEA Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:SE opened at $149.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $92.71 and a 52-week high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

